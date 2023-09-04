Noel Gallagher on why he turned down the offer to present ‘Have I Got News For You’

Noel Gallagher reportedly turned down an offer to front Have I Got News For You.

The ex-Oasis man admitted that he didn’t think the opportunity was “for him” and feared that he couldn’t hold his own against the show’s panellists.

“I was actually asked to present Have I Got News For You, but I’d be so out of my depth with those guys who are like fucking amazingly funny and witty – Paul Merton and Ian Hislop and whoever else would be on it,” he told The Daily Star.

Advertisement

“But like, you see people on Have I Got News For You and you just think, ‘Why are they on it?’

“And they don’t say a thing because obviously they’ve not said anything funny and it’s just edited out and they just sit there and it’s just a pointless fucking exercise.

“But I’ve been asked to do things like that and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s not for me’.”

Gallagher previously told his friend Matt Morgan on his podcast that he’d also received offers from other comedy shows in the past. “They’ve been trying to get me on Never Mind The Buzzcocks for years but I don’t really do those kind of things.”

Elsewhere, Gallagher revealed what it was about Adele that “riled” him to call the singer “fucking awful” and her voice “offensive”.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the Matt Morgan podcast, the musician said his frustration stemmed from an invite from the ‘Hello’ singer to meet up – but it didn’t come directly from her.

“I don’t think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything, it’s always been a reaction to some fucking idiot having a go in the first place,” Gallagher said. “You know me, I keep myself to myself.”

The artist said that Adele “sent someone over to fucking ask, ‘Did I want to meet her?’ That’s what riled me”.

“I’m not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold.”