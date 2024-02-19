Noel Gallagher partners with Gibson to create ’78 Les Paul custom guitars

Noel Gallagher has joined forces with Gibson to create a limited-edition run of Gibson ’78 Les Paul Customs.

The singer, songwriter, guitarist and former Oasis legend teamed up with the iconic guitar manufacturer in celebration of the grand opening of the Gibson Garage in London later this week, and to raise funds for charity.

In the collaboration, Gallagher has released 20 signed Gibson ’78 Les Paul Custom guitars – inspired by the axe originally given to him by Johnny Marr, and used extensively for both live performances and recording sessions with Oasis. It also famously appeared in the video for the song ‘Whatever’.

The 20 guitars will be available exclusively to in-person attendees on the official opening day of the new flagship store in central London (Saturday, February 24). Gallagher and Gibson will donate all profits from the guitars to the charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

“The Les Paul Custom that Johnny gave me in 1994 was always one of my favourite guitars and it carries a lot of history,” Gallagher said of the limited-edition run. “The reissues are great, they feel almost identical. I am delighted they are being sold to support the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

Gallagher’s ’78 Les Paul Customs feature a lightly aged Ebony finish by the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab, and each is hand-signed by Noel Gallagher. Check out some more images below.

“As Gibson continues the relationship with Noel Gallagher there is no better way to start 2024 by supporting a truly amazing cause which is close to both our hearts and minds,” said Lee Bartram, Head of Marketing for EU and UK, Gibson Brands. “We have worked closely with The Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, and it’s always an honour and privilege to support them in raising much-needed funds and awareness for the work they do.”

Jane Ashton, Head of Music and Entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, added a similar sentiment, saying: “Teenage Cancer Trust’s musical history started in 2000 with the launch of our iconic annual series of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. Noel Gallagher was there for that very first performance, and as an ambassador of the charity has been relentless in his support of young people with cancer ever since.

“These guitars are steeped in their own musical history celebrating the iconic moment one British music legend gifted a priceless guitar to another, like the handing of a baton,” she added. “The money raised will make an enormous difference in the lives of young people with cancer and could fund two Outreach nurses for an entire year, helping us to reach more young people in the UK no matter where they live.”

The Gibson Garage in London marks the first-ever Gibson flagship store outside of the US and follows on from the launch of the Gibson Garage in Nashville. Find out more about the launch here.

As well as releasing the 20 Gibson guitars, Gallagher will also be performing at this year’s edition of the Teenage Cancer Trust charity gig at Royal Albert Hall. Also featuring appearances from The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers, the event will mark a full circle moment for the Britpop icon, as it comes after he played at the charity’s very first event back in 2000.

In other Noel Gallagher news, earlier today (February 19) the musician announced details of an intimate gig at Bournemouth’s O2 Academy. Set to take place next month, the show comes as part of a series of warm-up gigs across the UK, before he embarks on a huge run of headline shows across the summer.