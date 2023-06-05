Noel Gallagher points out the “flaws” on all Oasis and his solo albums

In an interview with NME, Noel Gallagher has revealed what he considers to be the “flaws” in each of the albums he has made – both with Oasis and solo with The High Flying Birds.

Gallagher sat down with NME for the latest in our In Conversation series, when he started by admitting that he is already troubled with an issue with his acclaimed new album ‘Council Skies‘, released just last week.

Speaking of the track ‘Think Of A Number’ which he admitted “has got a Bowie feel to it”, Gallagher admitted: “If I had my time again I’d have that as the opening track. Every album that I make tends to be flawed in some way.

“This is almost perfect, but the biggest flaw here is that the opening track ‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’ should be the closing track and ‘Think Of A Number’ should be the opener – but I didn’t think it was strong enough until it was too late. What a dick, but there you go – I’m allowed to be a dick when it’s my own music.”

Pushed by NME on the “flaws” he saw in the other albums he had made, Gallagher began with Oasis’ discography.

“Well I don’t like the sound of ‘Morning Glory’ at all,” he said. “The only album that is perfect would be ‘Definitely Maybe’. ‘Be Here Now’, the songs are too long. ‘Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants’, not enough good songs and a lot of filler on that. ‘Heathen Chemistry’ had a couple of good tunes: ‘Little By Little’ and ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, the rest of it is a bit ‘meh’. ‘Don’t Believe The Truth’ is pretty good, ‘Dig Out Your Soul’ kind of tails off towards the end. They’re all flawed in some way.”

Moving on to his solo work with The High Flying Birds, Gallagher continued: “The first one [self-titled] – ‘Stop The Clocks’, no chance, not having that. Second one [‘Chasing Yesterday’] – ‘The Mexican’, yeah, dreadful. ‘Who Built The Moon?’ – yeah, sonically it could do with a bit more work. With this one, yeah, the tracklisting is slightly skewed.

“There are great moments on them all, but they’re not perfect by any means. If you ever did make the fucking most perfect album and accepted that it was perfect, it’s over. What’s the point after that?”

Asked he’d ever “do a Taylor Swift” and re-record his past work, Gallagher replied: “What’s the point? Could you imagine the outrage? I’d rather push on and try new things.”

The new interview with NME also saw Gallagher discuss the making of his new album, working with Johnny Marr and The Cure‘s Robert Smith, his thoughts on the AI-generated Oasis album, Britpop reunions, Brexit Britain and his thoughts on modern rock and The 1975.