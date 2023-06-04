Noel Gallagher responds to the AI-generated “lost” Oasis album

Noel Gallagher has responded to the AI-generated “lost” Oasis album that was released earlier this year.

The eight-track ‘AISIS’ album was developed by indie band Breezer, who created their own tracks over lockdown before adding an AI take of Liam Gallagher’s vocals over the top.

Described as an “alternate reality concept album”, it came about after the band got “bored of waiting for Oasis to reform.”

Responding to the record, Liam took to Twitter to confirm he’d listened to a couple of the tracks and they were “better than all the other snizzle out there.” He went on to call the project “mad as fuck” before adding that his AI vocals sounded “mega”.

Speaking to NME as part of the ongoing In Conversation series, Noel Gallagher has now had his say on the AI-generated album.

“These fucking idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands and too much money that they can afford the technology to fucking piss around doing that for a laugh,” said Noel before revealing that he was “saving up for the technology myself.”

“Then I’m just gonna dial it in to some computer and fucking churn it out when I’m 73. I’ll have 140 albums to go after I’m fucking dead to keep my kids in choc ices and fucking weed.”

Noel added: “People kept sending me stuff like Ringo Starr singing ‘She’s Electric’. There’s not enough hours in the day. Do we need Freddie Mercury singing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’? Does anybody give a shit? “People are like, ‘Yeah, but it’s interesting, isn’t it?’ Who the fuck is it interesting to?”

Responding to the idea that AI has doomed us all, Noel said: “Well you are – I’m not. Fucking hell. ‘Oasis: The Lost Tapes’. Really? Is that what you think it sounds like? You can AI the singer’s voice and his tambourine playing. Afraid you can’t AI what I do. As soon as you fucking can, I’m done, I’m finished, I’m retiring – I’ll just stick it into a fucking algorithm.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Noel spoke about working with Johnny Marr and The Cure‘s Robert Smith and had his say on modern day “rock” groups like The 1975, calling them “shit”.

He also discussed “reflective” new High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’ and said he would never re-record his old albums. “What’s the point,” he told NME. “Could you imagine the outrage? I’d rather push on and try new things.”