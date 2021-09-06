Noel Gallagher says he keeps a cardboard cutout of Pep Guardiola to help inspire his songwriting

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he keeps a cardboard cutout of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in his studio to help inspire his songwriting.

The former Oasis chief regularly attends games home and away at his beloved club and over the years says he’s become friends with the City manager and many of the players.

He said: “I’ve got one cutout in the studio overseeing the tactical analysis of the songs, I’ve got one in the kitchen at home just to freak people out when they come in. He’s an idol for me, actually. And a great man.”

Gallagher also revealed that he sends text messages to the City manager after each game and the pair share their thoughts on the side’s chances for the upcoming season.

Speaking on the Life Goals podcast, the rock legend said: “On the eve of the kick-off of the second season, not like the night before, the week before, I text him, ‘Good luck, what do you reckon?’ He text me back, ‘We’re gonna win the league. Trust me, we’re gonna win, I’ve seen it in training.’ And we won by 17 points.

“Last season when we were 12th or something, Liverpool were so strong, we had the pandemic, we’d been beaten by Tottenham and then drew against West Brom. Me and Pep always text on a Monday, he went, ‘What do you reckon?’ I was like, ‘Well, we’ve got the FA Cup and things like that.’ He goes, ‘It’s only November. I am a thousand percent sure that when it comes down to it we’re going to be there at the end.’ I was like, ‘Good for you because no one else does.’ And bit by bit we clawed it back and then we were so far ahead it was unbelievable.”

