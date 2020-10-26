Noel Gallagher says he’d love John Squire to play on his next album

Noel Gallagher has said he would like John Squire to play on his next album.

Gallagher, who is currently working on his fourth album, admitted that he would love The Stone Roses guitarist on the follow-up to ‘Who Built The Moon?‘ for a guest appearance.

He told Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast (via Radio X): “He’s a great guitarist, I’m always threatening to get him to play on one of my records, but I never get round to asking him. I will do. He’s a bit aloof.”

Gallagher continued: “He’s a great artist, so he’ll be selling art if he’s got any sense. He used to work for an animation studio before he was in The Stone Roses. There was a kids TV programme, like a puppet thing, kind of like Trumpton, he worked in the studio that made that. He was an animator and model maker. He did all The Stone Roses art work.”

Squire famously joined Oasis for a guest appearance on the second night of their iconic Knebworth concerts in 1996.

Elsewhere during the chat, Gallagher also revealed that he has written a song that would fit nicely on a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack.

He said: “I’ve got a song that I recently wrote that sounds fucking great, it sounds like a spaghetti western, and it would be great in a Quentin Tarantino film, it’s brilliant, but the verses are really low and the chorus is really high.”

On the forthcoming record, Gallagher added: “I’m doing this album on my own. I’ve got a feeling that it will be very heavily guitar based. They’ll be pop songs but they’ll be a bit edgy.”

It was recently reported that he is also set to write a song inspired by his love of John Lennon for a new tribute album, and Dizzee Rascal also recently confirmed that he’s recorded a song with Gallagher.