Noel Gallagher says he’s hit a “purple patch” in songwriting for new album

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he’s deep in songwriting for his next album after hitting a “purple patch” in the record’s creation.

The Oasis guitarist has been hard at work on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?’ and says that lockdown has allowed him to focus on new music.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s podcast, he said: “I’ve been in the studio on a bit of a roll. Bit of a run, bit of a purple patch, some mega tunes, really fucking great.

Advertisement

“I’m doing the songs for a new album. I’ve been in the studio every day. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know where I’d be at now. If I wasn’t going in there every day. Actually, some fucking great stuff has come out of it.”

Early indications suggest that it could continue to build on the psychedelia influences of his last record, with Noel admitting that he has been experimenting with “electro shimmer pop”.

“It’s not electro at all really. It’s just because their demos, when you hear the finished thing it will be unrecognisable to that but it will still have the same vibe,” he said.

“Everything is motoring, well actually, just cruising. As soon as everything opens I’ll just be living the dream again.”

Noel added: “My studio is in town so I’ll be in town, going to the pub for lunch, going back to the studio pissed up, shouting at people.”

Advertisement

However, he is yet to settle on a release date for the record.

Asked about when it could arrive, he replied: “Fuck knows. I’m only at the writing stage now. After the last five years flat out touring I’d given myself until 2023 off anyway, before the pandemic came along.

“I’m still on schedule. I’m just taking my time, I was always going to be writing for a couple of years, so I’m still in that mode so I’m not working towards any definite date.”

The latest update from Noel comes after it was revealed that he has recorded a new track with Shaun Ryder.

In a new interview with NME, Ryder’s Happy Mondays bandmate Bez revealed: “There’s a track that he and Noel Gallagher have done together that’s going to be big.

“It’s going to be Number One. It’s two Manchester legends singing together and it sounds amazing.”

Gallagher also previously revealed that one new song sounds “very much like The Cure“, and voiced his desire for The Stone Roses’ John Squire to play on his next record.

He shared the previously unreleased demo ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End‘ back in December, following on from his trilogy of EPs – ‘Black Star Dancing‘, ‘This Is The Place‘and ‘Blue Moon Rising‘.