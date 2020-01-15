Noel Gallagher says he’s planning to take a huge break from touring

Noel Gallagher has revealed he is planning to a take a long break from touring.

The former Oasis man said he wants to take a step back from live music so he can spend more time with his family once his current tour ends.

He told the Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast: ”I’m ready to call it a day, actually. I’m ready to stop touring for a while. I’m ready to take a big chunk of time off.

Advertisement

”I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.

”I’m 52 now. By the time I finish the next tour I’ll be 58, so that’s nearly 60. You don’t know how you’re going to feel physically. You’re gonna think, ‘Can I be fucking arsed to be away from the kids?”’

It comes just days after he responded to Liam Gallagher‘s recent claims that his brother is “begging” for him to reform the band in 2022, with the latter insisting that a reunion isn’t going to happen.

Meanwhile, Gallagher was recently announced for this year’s Forest Live concert series.

Advertisement

Supported by Confidence Man, he will play: Thetford Forest near Brandon, Suffolk on June 18, 2020; Cannock Chase Forest near Rugeley, Staffordshire on June 19, 2020, and Sherwood Pines near Mansfield, Nottingham on June 26, 2020.

Gallagher is due to release ‘Blue Moon Rising’ on March 6, the final of three EPs released between June 2019 and March 2020.