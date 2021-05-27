Noel Gallagher says Oasis’ greatest hits album was scrapped after Liam disagreement

Noel Gallagher has claimed that a planned album of Oasis‘ greatest hits was scrapped after a disagreement with Liam Gallagher.

Noel sparked Liam’s ire last year after unveiling an Oasis demo track called ‘Don’t Stop’, prompting Liam to claim that his brother released the track to stay relevant because his 2019/2020 EPs had failed to get fans on side.

Noel has now revealed that there were unsuccessful plans to release an entire collection of Oasis’ best tracks of the 2000s, including offerings from 2000’s ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’, 2002’s ‘Heathen ­Chem­istry’, 2005’s ‘Don’t Believe The Truth’ and their last studio effort, 2008’s ‘Dig Out Your Soul’.

Advertisement

He told Record Collector Magazine: “You know that ‘Don’t Stop’ demo we put up? We had planned to do an Oasis best of the 2000s because it’s a period of Oasis that the masses are not interested in but for the actual fans there’s some great tunes.

“With ‘Don’t Stop’ it was like, ‘Well people are fucking floundering, put that out, the fans will love it’. Well, we did this best of and the bonus disc was gonna be all these unreleased songs.

“But, ha, unfortunately we couldn’t agree on something and it got dropped by the wayside.”

The axed greatest hits LP was also reportedly set to include covers of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and ‘It’s All Too Much’ by The Beatles and feature guitar hero Johnny Marr.

“There was this box in the cupboard under the stairs with all these blank CDs in,” Noel added.

Advertisement

“I went, ‘Right, today I’m going to fucking take that’. I’m putting on these CDs and I found a load of old Oasis stuff, like songs I’d never recorded but demoed. I’m going, ‘No fucking way’.

“There’s a great version of ‘Eleanor Rigby’, a punk version, and an amazing version of ‘It’s All Too Much’ we did on the day George died. Johnny Marr’s on it. I’d forgotten all about it. It was just the backing track. Liam hadn’t gotten round to doing the vocals.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to release a new greatest hits album next month to celebrate a decade together as a band.

Earlier this week, Noel also revealed that the first High Flying Birds album had meant to be “the next Oasis album”.