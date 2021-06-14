Noel Gallagher says Oasis’ Knebworth documentary is “fucking outrageous” and will be released as live album

Noel Gallagher has shared his thoughts on the upcoming new Oasis documentary about the band’s legendary Knebworth gigs.

The new film – which is being released to mark the 25th anniversary of the August 1996 shows – will “lean heavily on never-before-seen archive footage that was shot at the time of the legendary shows,” Gallagher told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 back in April.

Now, speaking in a new interview with Matt Wilkinson on his Apple Music Hits show, Gallagher said he was impressed with the doc after watching it for the first time, admitting it made him quite emotional.

“Mate, it’s fucking outrageous,” he said. “I did get quite emotional watching it. The sound is fucking great. Liam is at his absolute peak, looked great with great clothes, sounds amazing. And of course being that close to that band, you kind of perceive it differently to everybody else.”

He continued: “But actually standing back and watching it, I was like, ‘Fucking hell, we were fucking unbelievable. We could really, really play.’ And I was like, ‘Is that me playing the guitar?’ Because my guitar playing suffered a bit because now I’m just singing and strumming. I was on fire that fucking night.”

Gallagher also confirmed that the Knebworth gigs will be released as a live album at some point in the future. You can watch the interview below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher revealed that he didn’t write his statement announcing the end of Oasis in 2009 – he just signed it off.

“I didn’t write it. No,” he admitted. “I was in such a fury and it was a really stressful time. And I, being the way that I am, was prepared to walk away and say nothing. And my management was saying, ‘You cannot say nothing to your fans?’ And I thought, ‘There’s nothing to say, it’s done.’

He continued: “And I got on a flight and went to the south of France, and then Sarah and the kids came over. And by the time they’d got there, they [his team] said, ‘Well, can you sign off on this?’ If I was to sit and write that statement, it would have been enormously long.

Gallagher also said he is contemplating selling the rights to his back catalogue in 2025.