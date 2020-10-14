Noel Gallagher set to write new song for John Lennon tribute album

Noel Gallagher is reportedly set to write a song inspired by his love of John Lennon for a new tribute album.

The Beatles icon is being celebrated by his son, Sean Lennon, who is said to be putting together an album in tribute to his late father.

According to The Sun, Noel is working on the track at London’s Tileyard Studios – with the album set to celebrate Lennon’s 80th birthday.

A source told the publication: “Sean wanted Noel on board because of his love of The Beatles and John and also in recognition of the massive impact he’s had on the UK music scene over the last decades.”

Noel’s love of Lennon has been well documented over the years, with the singer opting to include the chords of ‘Imagine’ at the start of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’.

NME has contacted Noel Gallagher’s representatives for comment on the reports.

Yesterday it was confirmed that Oasis‘ classic hit single ‘Wonderwall’ has clocked up over a billion streams on Spotify.

The 1995 single, which previously reached Number Two in the UK singles chart, reached the milestone following the 25th anniversary celebrations of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’. It is the first track from the 1990s to reach such a target.

To accompany the anniversary, Oasis released a new vinyl reissue package for the classic 1995 album.