Noel Gallagher shares full stream of 2023 Manchester gig

Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds have shared a full stream of their sold-out 2023 gig at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park.

The homecoming concert took place on August 26 and saw Gallagher and his band supported by Primal Scream and Future Islands.

Now, fans can stream the gig in full for £8.99 or £12.99 depending on the streaming quality.

Get a glimpse of the show below and purchase the stream here.

🚨AVAILABLE NOW🚨

You can now stream Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds' epic, sold-out homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park, in cinematic 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos!

Elsewhere, Gallagher recently revealed that he has recorded a secret dance track with CamelPhat that is waiting to be finished.

CamelPhat DJ and producer Dave Whelan confirmed to The Daily Star‘s ‘Wired’ column [via MusicNews] that the dance duo have teamed up again with the High Flying Birds bandleader for a song. They previously worked with the former Oasis star on their 2020 track ‘Not Over Yet’.

The singer released his most recent High Flying Birds album, ‘Council Skies’, earlier this year.

Reviewing the album, NME said: “Informed by his upbringing in Manchester – but recorded in his swanky new studio in London – ‘Council Skies’ is as satisfying a record as anyone could hope for from a Gallagher in 2023.

“There’s little resemblance to the lumpy lad-rock that he and his brother Liam turned to when it all started to sour, but lush ballads and purposeful choices that move the sound on even if the instantly-recognisable voice remains a constant.”

In Oasis news, the band are set to release new formats of ‘The Masterplan’ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album.

To mark the silver anniversary of the 1998 B-sides release, ‘The Masterplan’ will be made available in various new formats on November 3, including CD, cream cassette and limited-edition double vinyl in a variety of colours – you can pre-order/ pre-save yours here.