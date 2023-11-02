Noel Gallagher shares new single ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’

Noel Gallagher has shared his new single ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’.

Taken from his recent album ‘Council Skies’, the track follows previous singles with his High Flying Birds, ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’, the title track, ‘Dead To The World’, ‘Easy Now‘ and ‘Pretty Boy’.

Speaking about the track, Gallagher said: “I wrote this in one night during the pandemic. I wrote it and put the demo out. I wanted something positive and uplifting – just a real, uplifting tune. As an artist, the time during lockdown gave you something to focus on. But it didn’t make that time any easier.”

‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’ was originally released as a demo on New Year’s Eve 2020 before becoming the final track on his 2023 album. You can listen to and view the video, featuring footage from his Manchester Wythenshawe Park show over the summer, below.

The former Oasis man and his High Flying Birds are set to hit the road next month for an arena tour. Any remaining tickets for the tour, which includes a date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently claimed that Noel turned down the opportunity to take part in the upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour.

“He’s been asked and he’s refused,” he wrote, responding to a fan who asked when he was going to announce Noel’s involvement in the tour.

Liam has also shared his verdict on the long-awaited “final” song by The Beatles – revealing that he finds it “heartwarming”.

“Now n Then [is] absolutely incredible biblical celestial heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time,” he wrote in an initial post this morning. “Long live The Beatles.”

The song later premiered at 2pm GMT and a listening party was held at Liverpool’s Jacaranda Club.