Noel Gallagher teases incoming Robert Smith remix of ‘Pretty Boy’

Noel Gallagher has shared a preview of Robert Smith‘s remix of ‘Pretty Boy’ – check out the video below.

The original version of the track (featuring Johnny Marr) arrived last October and is due to appear on Gallagher’s fourth High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’, which comes out on June 2 via Sour Mash (pre-order here).

Back in January, the former Oasis singer-songwriter explained that Smith’s upcoming reworking “sounds exactly like The Cure” while talking about how the team-up with the frontman came about.

Advertisement

Gallagher has now posted a brief snippet of Smith’s take on ‘Pretty Boy’ on social media. A portion of the song soundtracks a video that contains screenshots of various news articles about the collaboration.

The musician later revealed on Twitter that the remix would be released tomorrow (March 8). Listen to the teaser and see that post below.

08.03.23 — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) March 7, 2023

Earlier this year, Gallagher recalled: “‘Pretty Boy’’ as it was unfolding became reminiscent of the golden age of The Cure. And it was just one of those crazy ideas that one tends to have in the middle of the night, thinking, ‘I wonder if Robert Smith [would] get involved. I wonder if I can get hold of him’.

“I asked if he’d get involved and sent him the track and he loved it. He did the remix. And I loved it. I’d never met him before. I’d never conversed with him.”

Advertisement

He didn’t confirm whether Smith had contributed any singing on the rework.

Gallagher first spoke about ‘Pretty Boy’ in 2020. “I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure,” he said at the time. “And I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure.”

This summer, Noel Gallagher will showcase ‘Council Skies’ on a run of outdoor UK headline gigs including a recently-announced Brighton date. You can see the full itinerary and purchase any remaining tickets here.

The Cure meanwhile, who recently completed a lengthy UK and European tour with a string of acclaimed shows at London’s Wembley Arena, are expected to soon announce release details of the long overdue ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ – the group’s first new album since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’.

Having long teased the albums – after telling us that two new records were on the way at the NME Awards 2020 – Smith revealed to NME earlier this year that one of them would be “real very soon” and would be called ‘Songs Of A Lost World’. Discussing the themes and character of the long-awaited album, Smith said that it “doesn’t have very much light on it” and that it sounds “more like ‘Disintegration’ than ‘Head On The Door’”.