Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’, which features Johnny Marr – you can listen to the new single below.

Released today (May 31), the track is the fifth to be shared ahead of Gallagher‘s latest LP with High Flying Birds ‘Council Skies’, which is out this Friday (June 2) via Sour Mash.

The single is an optimistic, retro-inspired counterpart to its predecessors, and sees Gallagher rejoin forces with songwriter, composer and former Smiths guitarist Marr.

Discussing the meaning behind the track, the former Oasis frontman described ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’ as being about acceptance, and the peaceful realisation that each person has to accept the route that life will pave out for them.

“Lyrically, the premise is that, at a certain point in your life you look in a mirror and you see all you’ve ever been and all you’re ever going to be,” he explained. “It’s about being happy with that. Being happy with where you are in life, with who you are, and where you’re going. Life is good!”

The single also comes with an music video, which captures a cartoon-inspired kaleidoscope aesthetic — honing in on the theme of growth and development captured in the lyrics. Check it out above.

‘Open The Door, See What You Find’ also marks the second track from ‘Council Skies’ to feature a collaboration with Gallagher’s longtime friend Marr. Back in October 2022, Marr appeared on the first single from the upcoming LP, ‘Pretty Boy’.

Other singles to be released from the project — which is described as Noel’s “most complete solo statement to date” — include ‘Easy Now’, ‘Council Skies’ and the melancholic ‘Dead To The World’.

The album is the band’s fourth full-length release, and produced by both Gallagher and Paul ‘Strangeboy’ Stacey, pre-order it here.

To celebrate the release of ‘Council Skies’ later this week, Noel Gallagher and co. have lined up an impressive number of live shows, including 26 dates in North America with support from alt-rock band Garbage and numerous UK festival sets.

The High Flying Birds will also embark on a full UK arena tour this December, featuring stops in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow and Liverpool. Find all upcoming dates and remaining tickets here.

In other Noel Gallagher news, the singer-songwriter confirmed that an anniversary edition of Oasis’ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ will be arriving in 2024. Marking 30 years since its release, the album will contain previously-unreleased rarities including demos, live recordings and previously-unreleased tracks — all recorded back in 1994.