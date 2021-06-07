Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds share melodic new track ‘Flying On The Ground’

Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds have unveiled ‘Flying On The Ground’, the latest new track to emerge from the band’s forthcoming greatest hits collection.

The melodic new offering hears Gallagher flanked by backing singers throughout. He explains how his love of Motown influenced the track.

“Flying On The Ground is literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like…only not as good…obviously,” said Gallagher.

The video for the track, which features Matt Smith and Gala Gordon, will premiere at 6pm BST tonight (June 7).

The latest track follows Gallagher’s new song ‘We’re On Our Way Now‘, which was released last month.

‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ will arrive on June 11 via Sour Mash, with a special edition landing the following day (June 12) as part of Record Store Day 2021‘s first drop.

Gallagher was also announced as the official ambassador for this year’s RSD last month.

“Record shops were really important when I was growing up,” he said. “It’s something that’s in my DNA.”

Meanwhile, last month Gallagher claimed that a planned album of Oasis‘ greatest hits was scrapped after a disagreement with his brother and former bandmate, Liam.