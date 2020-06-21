GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Noname issues public apology after release of ‘Song 33’

She will donate her portion of proceeds to "various mutual aid funds"

By Eddy Lim
Noname J Cole
Noname and J. Cole CREDIT: Getty

Noname has taken to Twitter to apologise after the release of her new track, ‘Song 33’, which was widely speculated to be in response to J. Cole’s latest single, ‘Snow on tha Bluff’.

The rapper tweeted today (June 22) that, after “thinking a lot about it,” she is “not proud” of how the situation was handled.

“i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond,” she said.

Advertisement

“my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused.”

Noname then praised Madlib for his production on the song. A follow-up tweet also mentioned she would be donating proceeds from the song to “various mutual aid funds”.

She also confirmed that, despite regretting the song, it will remain online.

“i see there’s a lot of people that resonate with the words so i’m leaving it up,” she said.

Advertisement

While the apology was directed at the Twitter feud, neither Noname nor J. Cole explicitly mentioned each other in their respective tracks.

While J. Cole never confirmed ‘Snow on tha Bluff’ was about Noname, he did respond to the speculation by saying “I love and honor her as a leader in these times.”

“She has done… the reading and the listening and the learning.”

  • In This Article:
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.