Noname appears to respond to J. Cole with new track ‘Song 33’

Noname has seemingly responded to J. Cole‘s rumored criticism of her with the release of her new track ‘Song 33’.

The song, produced by Madlib, is just over a minute in length, and appears to address J. Cole’s suspected criticism of her that he expressed in his track ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’.

“Just ’cause you woke and I’m not / That shit ain’t no reason to talk like you better than me”, Cole raps in the song, causing speculation that he was referring to Noname, who is vocal about her activism on social media.

In ‘Song 33’, Noname appears to hit back at J. Cole for bringing her up at all in spite of everything currently happening in America.

She raps, “Wow look at him go / He really ’bout to write about me while the world is in smokes? / When his people in trees, when George was begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe / you thought to write about me?”

Stream ‘Song 33’ below:

Noname also posted the song’s lyrics on Twitter, which you can read below.

The song also directly references Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old activist who was recently found dead after being reported missing, and George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police last month sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

While J. Cole never confirmed the song was about Noname, he did respond to the speculation by saying “I love and honor her as a leader in these times.

“She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people.”

Earlier this week, Chance The Rapper criticised J. Cole for appearing to target Noname, tweeting, “Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as constructive criticism.”

“It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done,” he later tweeted

“It’s not BWs job to spoon feed us. We grown.”