Nooky announces new EP ‘Lyrebird Park’ will arrive next month

Yuin rapper Nooky has announced his second EP will arrive next month via Briggs‘ Bad Apples label.

Set for release on November 26, the eight-track ‘Lyrebird Park’ saw the rapper collaborating with a range of producers, including Mansus, R.F.P. and i.amsolo.

Coinciding with the announcement is the arrival of new single ‘Talk Shit Get Split’, which sees Nooky pack a lot into its two-and-a-half-minute runtime, spitting menacing bars over brooding sub-basses, glitched out synths and trap beats.

‘Lyrebird Park’ will mark one of six releases set to arrive in the coming months as part of Bad Apples’ ‘Mob Rule’ season. The project launched with Briggs’ new single ‘Shadows’ last week and will also include a new album from Birdz along with EPs from Kobie Dee, Barkaa and Alice Skye.

The announcement follows a string of singles from Nooky over the last 12 months, including ‘Always Was Always Will Be’, ‘Mungo’, ‘Jet’ and ‘No Mercy’, all of which will feature on the forthcoming EP. Elsewhere on the tracklist is ‘Line Em Up’ which includes features from New Zealand rapper Savage along with Triple One‘s Marty Bugatti.

‘Lyrebird Park’ will follow on from Nooky’s debut EP ‘Junction Court’, which arrived back in 2019. Since then, he’s featured on remixes of B Wise‘s ‘The Code’ and Horrorshow‘s ‘Monkey Bars’ among others.

Earlier this year, Nooky was also announced as the inaugural host of triple j’s Blak Out program, championing music made by other First Nations artists.

The tracklist for Nooky’s ‘Lyrebird Park’ EP is:

1. ‘Merriman’

2. ‘Mungo’

3. ‘Line Em Up’ feat. Savage and Marty Bugatti

4. ‘4 Real’

5. ‘No Mercy’

6. ‘Jet’ feat. Jamel

7. ‘Talk Shit Get Split’

8. ‘Always Was Always Will Be’