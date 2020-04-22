Nooky drops new music video for single ‘Ere Lah’

Sydney-based rapper Nooky has dropped a new music video for his latest single, ‘Ere Lah’.

Watch it below:

The music video is a follow up from Nooky’s surprise release of ‘Ere Lah’ on April 17. The song was produced by IamSolo (OneFour, B Wise, Rebecca Hatch) and is a reference to Indigenous Australian culture.

“Ere Lah is Aboriginal slang that is widely used throughout Australia but predominantly up and down the east coast,” said Nooky in a press statement.

“The song is just about taking some pride in our language, it’s used when giving something or telling someone something, addressing someone plus a mix of other things, it literally means whatever you want it to mean in that moment.”

‘Ere Lah’ is taken from Nooky’s upcoming EP, ‘Lyrebird Park’, which currently has an undisclosed release date.

Nooky’s latest release was the EP ‘Junction Court’ in October last year. Since then, the rapper has teased fans with snippets of unreleased tracks on his Instagram page.

In February, Nooky hosted a fundraiser festival — aptly titled Coastchella — at New South Wales’ Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Proceeds were given to the Fire Stick Alliance Indigenous Corporation and the fire-affected Indigenous communities of the south coast. The festival featured a variety of artists including OneFour, Urthboy, B Wise, Kobie Dee and more.