Nooky drops new music video for single ‘Ere Lah’

Sydney-based rapper Nooky has dropped a new music video for his latest single, ‘Ere Lah’.
Watch it below:
The music video is a follow up from Nooky’s surprise release of ‘Ere Lah’ on April 17. The song was produced by IamSolo (OneFour, B Wise, Rebecca Hatch) and is a reference to Indigenous Australian culture.
“Ere Lah is Aboriginal slang that is widely used throughout Australia but predominantly up and down the east coast,” said Nooky in a press statement.
“The song is just about taking some pride in our language, it’s used when giving something or telling someone something, addressing someone plus a mix of other things, it literally means whatever you want it to mean in that moment.”
‘Ere Lah’ is taken from Nooky’s upcoming EP, ‘Lyrebird Park’, which currently has an undisclosed release date.
Nooky’s latest release was the EP ‘Junction Court’ in October last year. Since then, the rapper has teased fans with snippets of unreleased tracks on his Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
Am I doing a drill project, am I going to rob kfc for all the zingers or am I tryna not get corona? Anyway swipe for that unreleased challenge shit. 2541 is a joint from a year or two ago that didn’t make the cut on junction court and has the kid on the hook and mungo is a recent one n dat. Tagging in @tripleonemusic @thatskrubkid @1800_shadow @misterbirdz @kobie_dee47 @i.amsolo @thomcrawford @freesoulsofficial #unreleasedchallenge #covid_19 #uckyas
In February, Nooky hosted a fundraiser festival — aptly titled Coastchella — at New South Wales’ Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Proceeds were given to the Fire Stick Alliance Indigenous Corporation and the fire-affected Indigenous communities of the south coast. The festival featured a variety of artists including OneFour, Urthboy, B Wise, Kobie Dee and more.
View this post on Instagram
Couple weeks ago I got together a few mates to raise some money for @firesticks.alliance.network and put on a bush fire relief night back home and we flipped Nowra on it’s head! Here’s a Lil recap of the madness that was Coastchella big thanks to everyone who made this possible n dat 👊🏾 2 many people 2 tag ay but thank you all 🤘🏾