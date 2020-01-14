Nope, Kanye West didn’t fall off a horse at Sunday Service

A video that purported to show Kanye West falling off a horse during a recent Sunday Service has been dismissed by his wife Kim Kardashian as fake.

On Sunday (January 12) New York radio station Hot 97 Tweeted the video that went viral, which appeared to show the rapper taking a tumble.

But Kim Kardashian-West has insisted that the person in the clip is not her husband nor was it filmed at one of his Sunday Service event. She replied to to Hot 97’s since-deleted Tweet: “Please where is the fact checking?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir.”

The horse wasn't feeling kanye west at his Sunday service 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SoyFwdvLjZ — Blaqzillarh (@Blaqzilla079) January 12, 2020

In the 20-second clip a man is seen wearing a white robe and rides a brown horse in front of an altar with a singing choir behind.

Kardashian-West later shared a video from Ye’s actual Sunday Service on her Instagram page, which showed Boyz II Men‘s Shawn Stockman leading the choir in a hymn.

In other news, Kanye is reportedly planning on taking his Sunday Service live show on a “global” tour in 2020.

TMZ reports that West wants to tour the event in at least Europe and Africa during 2020 as “his muse and sole focus in the new year is to bring the word of God to people via his Sunday Service”.