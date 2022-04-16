Norah Jones finally shares cover of Ray Charles’ ‘Hallelujah, I Love Him So’

Norah Jones has finally released her cover of Ray Charles‘ ‘Hallelujah, I Love Him So’ – listen to it below.

Released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her landmark debut ‘Come Away With Me’, Jones originally recorded her rendition of the 1956 song during one of her very first demo sessions for Blue Note Records back in 2000.

Until now, the cover has never previously been released. It will be available for the first time as part of ‘Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition’, a multi-disc reissue that will arrive on April 29.

The anniversary release will contains 21 other previously unreleased tracks including demos of Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most’, Nat King Cole’s ‘Walkin’ My Baby Back Home’, and Lou Rawls’ ‘World Of Trouble’.

The expanded studio set will also feature the first version of the album that Jones originally recorded at Allaire Studios with producer Craig Street.

Pre-order the album here; listen to Jones’ version of ‘Hallelujah, I Love Him So’ below.

‘Come Away with Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition’ tracklist:

Disc 1: ‘Come Away With Me – 20th Anniversary Remaster’

01. ‘Don’t Know Why’

02. ‘Seven Years’

03. ‘Cold Cold Heart’

04. ‘Feelin’ The Same Way’

05. ‘Come Away With Me’

06. ‘Shoot The Moon’

07. ‘Turn Me On’

08. ‘Lonestar’

09. ‘I’ve Got To See You Again’

10. ‘Painter Song’

11. ‘One Flight Down’

12. ‘Nightingale’

13. ‘The Long Day Is Over’

14. ‘The Nearness Of You’

Disc 2: ‘The Demos, First Sessions Outtakes, & First Sessions’ EP

01. ‘Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most’

02. ‘Walkin’ My Baby Back Home’

03. ‘World Of Trouble’

04. ‘The Only Time’

05. ‘I Didn’t Know About You’

06. ‘Something Is Calling You’ (tabla version)

07. ‘Just Like A Dream Today’

08. ‘When Sunny Gets Blue’

09. ‘What Am I To You’

10. ‘Hallelujah, I Love Him So’

11. ‘Daydream’

12. ‘Don’t Know Why’

13. ‘Come Away With Me’

14. ‘Something Is Calling You’

15. ‘Turn Me On’

16. ‘Lonestar’

17. ‘Peace’

Disc 3: ‘The Allaire Sessions’

01. ‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’

02. ‘I’ve Got to See You Again’ (Alternate Version)

03. ‘What Would I Do’

04. ‘Come Away with Me’ (Alternate Version)

05. ‘Picture in a Frame’ (Alternate Mix)

06. ‘Nightingale’ (Alternate Version)

07. ‘Peace’ (Alternate Version)

08. ‘What Am I to You’ (Alternate Version)

09. ‘Painter Song’ (Alternate Version)

10. ‘Turn Me On’ (Alternate Version)

11. ‘A Little at a Time’

12. ‘One Flight Down’ (Alternate Version)

13. ‘Fragile’

To further mark the anniversary of her debut, Jones will also be hitting the road for a US tour, with support from Regina Spektor on select dates. Check out the full list of dates and get any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Chloe x Halle recently shared a cover of Ray Charles’ ‘Georgia On My Mind’ – listen to it here.