Normani teases incoming debut album: “It’s literally the best I’ve ever made”

Normani has confirmed that her debut album is coming this year, teasing that it is “literally the best music she’s ever made”.

Recently, the Atlanta singer attended this year’s Sundance Film Festival promoting Freaky Tales, in which she made her feature film debut. While walking the red carpet, she spoke to Deadline Hollywood about what else she’s been working on.

“Yes, [there will be new music],” she said. “The singles have changed – I will definitely say that – and you guys won’t know when it’s coming. I’m so excited! I mean, the artwork is fire.”

Advertisement

The interviewer then asked if her debut album would be released this year, to which Normani enthusiastically replied: “Yeah – girl, I want this [album] to come out just as bad as you do.

Normani on her next chapter in music releasing this year : “It’s literally the best music that I’ve ever made” | #Sundance pic.twitter.com/adUJWEbiCT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 19, 2024

She continued: “I think that’s, like, such a misconception. I want this project to come out more than, literally, anybody. But, it’s literally the best music I’ve ever made and I could be more proud and I know that – once it comes out – you guys are gonna be like, ‘Yeah. The wait was worth it.”

The R&B singer’s debut album was expected to arrive years ago. She told Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Soul Train Awards that she was planning to release the record later that year, saying the “summer’s gonna be lit.”

Normani later appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told guest host Ciara she was “almost done” with the record. When it didn’t materialise in 2022, much speculation has surrounded when the highly-anticipated project would be released.

The singer rose to fame as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which was formed with the help of Simon Cowell on The X Factor US. Despite not winning the competition show, the group went on the huge success – releasing five platinum singles and three Top Five Billboard 200 albums before they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2017.

Advertisement

After the group’s split, Normani released ‘Love Lies’ – a collaboration with Khalid for the Love, Simon film soundtrack in 2018. The single has since gone platinum around the world.

Her debut solo single ‘Motivation’ followed in 2019. The song was co-written by Ariana Grande and has since gone platinum in the US. Its nostalgic ’00s-inspired accompanying music video also went viral and currently has 185million views on YouTube.

Normani later joined forced with Megan Thee Stallion on ‘Diamonds’, a single from the soundtrack for the DC movie, Birds Of Prey. In a four-star review, NME called the track an “exuberant female power anthem that perfectly balances sass and intimidating cuteness.”

She has since lent her vocals on Cardi B‘s sultry ‘Wild Side’ and Calvin Harris‘ funk-inspired ‘Next To You’ – the latter also featured Tinashe and Offset. In 2021, the Atlanta star released her second-ever solo single, ‘Fair’.