North West performs with Sia at Kardashian Christmas party

Nine-year-old North West was a special guest during Sia‘s performance at this year’s Kardashian Christmas party.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter joined the celebrations on Christmas Eve (December 24) for the annual get-together.

During the show, North got up to sing with Sia, turning the latter’s festive song ‘Snowman’ into a duet.

Posting on their @kimandnorth TikTok account after the party, she simply wrote: “Christmas time.”

See the performance below.

Back in 2021, Kim Kardashian said that North is a “goth girl” who “listens to Black Sabbath.”

North is Kim and Kanye’s first child, with younger siblings Chicago, Psalm, and Saint following. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on the last ever season of Ellen, Kim revealed the interests of her fourth children, discussing how North has gone “full goth.”

“North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kim told Ellen. ​“She puts fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.”

Last week, Kardashian opened up about what it’s like co-parenting with Kanye. Kardashian and West were married for eight years and had four children over the course of their relationship. Their divorce was finalised in November.

In a new interview on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, Kardashian tearfully described co-parenting as “really fucking hard”, especially when it comes to shielding them from their father’s recent spate of hateful, largely antisemitic comments.