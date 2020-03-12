Northeast Party House announce Australian tour

Northeast Party House have announced a headline Australian tour to promote their new album, ‘Shelf Life’.

The tour will kick off in Newcastle in August before heading through Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart and finishing in Perth in September. Roland Tings will DJ in support of the band, while Sydney artist JEFFE will perform on every date.

‘Shelf Life’ is Northeast Party House’s follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dare’, which peaked at number 36 on the ARIA Album Chart. The new LP, produced by Kim Moyes of The Presets, features the singles ‘Magnify’ and ‘Dominos’.

“The album is exactly what we set out to achieve,” guitarist and songwriter Mitch Ansell said in a press release. “We wanted to get better at songwriting along the way, which will always naturally make the whole process take a bit longer. But it feels worth it. Definitely.”

Ansell added that the album’s creation was more harmonious than their previous two releases and that he’s “really proud” that it’s something “everyone felt excited about”. “For the whole group to have built ourselves to this point where we can listen back to the record and it’s exactly what we wanted and that extra bit of time and effort put in was worth it,” he said.

A pre-sale for the tour began at 9am AEDT this morning (March 12). General sale will begin at 9am AEDT Monday March 16. A full list of dates and venues is below.

Northeast Party House ‘Shelf Life’ 2020 Australian Tour:

Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel (August 20)

Canberra, Kambri @ ANU (21)

Sydney, The Metro Theatre (22)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (29)

Melbourne, The Forum (September 4)

Hobart, Hobart Uni (11)

Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims (18)