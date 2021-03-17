Northeast Party House, Confidence Man announced for Live on the Lawn program

Gold Coast concert series Live on the Lawn has announced the lineup for its autumn program. Check out the show dates below.

Comprising mostly DJ sets, acts announced for the string of shows include dance group Northeast Party House, producer KLP, Brisbane pop outfit Confidence Man and electronic stalwarts Miami Horror, who are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their debut LP ‘Illumination’.

Other artists performing at Live on the Lawn are house producers Set Mo, ARIA and Grammy-nominated DJ Dirty South, and ‘Shooting Stars’ duo Bag Raiders, who are also celebrating a decade since their self-titled album was released, which contained the hit track. Funk-soul artist James Canning and Radio Metro DJs will also make appearances throughout the program.

Live on the Lawn will be held at the Garden Kitchen and Bar, part of The Star Gold Coast casino. The performances will kick off later this month on March 27 with KLP and wrap up on June 12 with Dirty South. Entry is free, with more information available through the event website.

Live on the Lawn 2021 program:

MARCH

Saturday 27 – KLP

APRIL

Saturday 3 – Northeast Party House (DJ Set)

Saturday 17 – Miami Horror (DJ Set)

MAY

Saturday 1 – Confidence Man (May 1)

Saturday 15 – Set Mo (DJ Set)

Saturday 29 – Bag Raiders (Dj Set)

JUNE

Saturday 12 – Dirty South