Northlane announce 16-date regional tour with Windwaker

Northlane have announced a new Australian tour in support of their recent ‘Obsidian’ album, taking the record to 16 regional hotspots along the east coast.

READ MORE: Here are 15 Australian artists releasing new music in 2022

The run will kick off in Wagga Wagga on Thursday November 17, when the metalcore heavyweights play Tilly’s. They’ll hit Canberra the following night (November 18), rounding out that weekend with shows in Wollongong and Newcastle. The NSW leg will wrap up the following week with shows in Manly and Newcastle, before Northlane deliver seven shows across Queensland.

Heading to Victoria in mid-December, they’ll play intimate shows in Geelong and Frankston, wrapping up in Hobart on Saturday December 17. Fellow metalcore outfit Windwaker will open for the band at all shows, with local supports due to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

Advertisement

Northlane’s sixth album, ‘Obsidian’, arrived back in April via the band’s own Worldeater imprint. It spawned four singles: ‘Clockwork’, ‘Echo Chamber’, ‘Plenty’ and ‘Carbonized’, and earned a nod from NME in its list of the most anticipated Australian releases of 2022.

So reads their write-up: “2019’s ‘Alien’ took Northlane to new heights, blending rave-primed house music with bold and brutish metalcore. Never ones to rest on their laurels, however, the Sydney band have pushed the limits even further with ‘Obsidian’.

“The electronic slant is more pronounced, with richer, more intense passages of bass-inflected techno, while all the fierce riffs, punishing breakdowns and skull-rattling blastbeats that Northlane are revered for get amped up to 100.”

Northlane and Windwaker will also perform a special gig at Sydney’s Crowbar on Wednesday November 16 (alongside Reliqa), announced last week as part of the venue’s 10-year anniversary celebrations.

Northlane’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 17 – Wagga Wagga, Tilly’s

Friday 18 – Canberra, The Basement

Saturday 19 – Wollongong, Uni Bar

Sunday 20 – Newcastle, Cambridge

Thursday 24 – Manly, Leagues

Friday 25 – Penrith, Panthers

Saturday 26 – Ipswich, Racehorse Hotel

Sunday 27 – Gold Coast, Coolangatta Hotel

Wednesday 30 – Caloundra, Kings Beach Tavern

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern

Friday 2 – Mackay, Seabreeze

Saturday 3 – Townsville, The Warehouse

Sunday 4 – Cairns, Tanks Art Centre

Thursday 15 – Geelong, Wool Exchange

Friday 16 – Frankston, Pier Bandroom

Saturday 17 – Hobart, Uni Bar