Northlane announce surprise remix EP ‘5G’ for this Friday

Northlane have detailed their next project: A five-track remix EP, entitled ‘5G’.

The EP, set for release this Friday (February 26), will feature remixes of tracks primarily lifted from their 2019 album ‘Alien’.

The sole exception to this is a remix of ‘Ohm’, which comes from the band’s 2015 album ‘Node’.

Curiously, the band have declined to share the names of any artists or producers that feature on the EP’s remixes. Instead, they have opted to leave it as a surprise until release day.

In a press statement, Northlane guitarist Josh Smith explained that the project has been in the works for “quite some time.”

“The idea really got some legs on our last European tour,” he said.

“Some idle time on our hands the back end of 2020 was the perfect time to get this project fully underway. We’ve handpicked some of our favourite artists to work with outside of the metal genre to take our songs and make them their own.”

This is not the first time Northlane have participated in a remix project. 2018 saw the Sydney band present an unexpected version of Fatboy Slim‘s 2013 hit ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’ as part of a compilation entitled ‘Fatboy Slim vs. Australia’.

The band have also had their collaboration with PhaseOne, ‘Crash & Burn’, remixed multiple times.

The ‘5G’ EP arrives Friday February 26 via UNFD.