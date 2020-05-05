Northlane announce wine collaboration with Crowbar

Sydney metalcore outfit Northlane have collaborated with Crowbar Sydney and Brisbane to release their own limited line of wines, dubbed the Enemy of the Night collection.

This is a first for us! @northlanejosh, being an incessant wine fanatic has teamed Northlane up with our long time friends Crowbar to bring you the Enemy of the Night collection.

A vibrant Shiraz and a balanced Pinot Grigio order these limited wines from https://t.co/Ad2qENV1s9 pic.twitter.com/t3bI04XUAT — Northlane (@Northlane) May 4, 2020

Enemy of the Night was created as a result of guitarist Josh Smith being “an incessant wine fanatic”, according to the band. The collection features two wines, a Pinot Grigio and a Shiraz, which Crowbar described as “a perfect harmony of the light and shade Northlane write within their music”.

“I’ve had a deep love affair with wines for as long as I can remember, and many guru friends have shown me the goods along the way,” said Smith on Crowbar Sydney’s website.

“One of them approached me about doing a collaboration for something else fresh we’ve been cooking up in the Northlane camp and it was an opportunity I couldn’t miss.”

The website also encourages purchasers to “hold on to your bottles until May 19 to scan the QR code”. The mysterious code was also teased by the band today (May 5) on an Instagram post caption. Fan theories have speculated that the code may lead to an unreleased track from the band’s latest studio album, ‘Alien’, or perhaps a live performance filmed pre-quarantine.

The collection is currently available to purchase as individual bottles or as a twin pack on Crowbar’s website. The band are currently set to tour Europe in June, however it is unclear whether coronavirus-related travel restrictions will force the band to cancel or postpone.