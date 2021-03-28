Northlane, Hands Like Houses announced for Full Tilt’s Sydney edition

Northlane, Hands Like Houses, In Hearts Wake and more will play at the Sydney iteration of Full Tilt festival this winter.

Taking place at Bella Vista Farm on July 31, the event features a similar lineup to Full Tilt’s previously announced Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide dates.

Pre-sale for Full Tilt’s Sydney festival begins at 9am AEDT on Wednesday (March 31), with general sale tickets available from the following day (April 1) at 9am AEDT.

Advertisement

Those signing up for pre-sale will receive a link at 7pm AEDT tomorrow (March 29).

A social media post teases that the Sydney event will feature a variety of market stalls, food trucks and DJs alongside its mainstage acts.

“Get ready to grab your ticket to what promises to be the best day ever!” a representative for the festival wrote in a statement.

In addition to announcing the Sydney date, organisers have confirmed that 1,000 more tickets to Full Tilt’s sold-out Melbourne show will go on sale this Wednesday (March 31).

All four Full Tilt events are scheduled for June and July this year. There is no word yet on whether organisers are planning on expanding to more cities.

The full line-up for Sydney’s Full Tilt festival is:

Advertisement

Northlane

Hands Like Houses

In Hearts Wake

Frenzal Rhomb

Thy Art Is Murder

Luca Brasi

Slowly Slowly

Make Them Suffer

Press Club

Alpha Wolf

Thornhill

Redhook

The Bennies

Closure