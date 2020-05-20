Northlane release new single, ‘Enemy Of The Night’

Northlane have released a brand new single, ‘Enemy Of The Night’.

Receiving its premiere on triple j’s Good Nights earlier this week, ‘Enemy Of The Night’ will feature on the limited-edition deluxe issue of the band’s fifth studio album, ‘Alien’, out July 31.

Listen to ‘Enemy Of The Night’ below:

‘Alien Deluxe’ will feature two neon pink LPs that include the original version of the album, an instrumental version and new track ‘Enemy Of The Night’.

“‘Enemy Of The Night’ was the last song to be completed and is personally my favourite song from the ‘Alien’ sessions,” Northlane vocalist Marcus Bridge in a press statement.

“It recounts memories and experiences from my childhood of my father falling deeper into addiction and the desperate things people will do to satisfy those needs. Despite his best efforts, he was never able to beat his demons. This song is the missing piece to the ‘Alien’ puzzle and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Northlane recently revealed ‘Negative Energy’, a short film via Youtube that documents the two-time Aria award-winning metalcore outfit’s struggles and achievements before and after the August 2019 release of ‘Alien’.

Pre-order ‘Alien Deluxe’ here, out July 31 via UNFD.