Northlane return to their roots on belting new single ‘Plenty’

Northlane have returned with an explosive new single titled ‘Plenty’, landing as the third preview of their forthcoming ‘Obsidian’ album.

READ MORE: Here are 15 Australian artists releasing new music in 2022

Following the more experimental ‘Clockwork’ and melodically charged ‘Echo Chamber’, the new song marks a return to the deep, driving riffs and propulsive metalcore energy that Northlane cut their teeth on. It particularly echos the Sydney group’s 2015 album ‘Node’, which marked their debut release with current frontman Marcus Bridge.

“I’ll never be ready to meet a memory that abandoned me,” Bridge screams on the track’s soaring chorus. In a statement shared with its release today (January 27), he described ‘Plenty’ as “a song of pessimism”, noting that it “looks at the idea of reincarnation”.

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘Plenty’ below:

Further expounding on the lyrical themes driving ‘Plenty’, Bridge mused: “As we watch the world deteriorate day by day, it becomes harder to see a way out and begs the question: If I was to start again from the beginning, if I could have a fresh start, would I take that opportunity? At this stage, I’ve had plenty.”

‘Obsidian’ is set for release on April 1. Following their exit from UNFD last year, it’ll mark Northlane’s first fully independent release. Like its predecessor (2019’s ‘Alien’), the album was self-produced by Northlane with assistance from longtime collaborator Chris Blancato.

NME recently named ‘Obsidian’ as one of its most anticipated local releases of 2022, writing: “2019’s ‘Alien’ took Northlane to new heights, blending rave-primed house music with bold and brutish metalcore. Never ones to rest on their laurels, however, the Sydney band have pushed the limits even further with ‘Obsidian’.

“The electronic slant is more pronounced, with richer, more intense passages of bass-inflected techno, while all the fierce riffs, punishing breakdowns and skull-rattling blastbeats that Northlane are revered for get amped up to 100.”

Advertisement

Fans will be able to hear tracks from ‘Obsidian’ live when Northlane embark on a seven-date national tour in June (preceded by one-off shows in Albury this Saturday, January 29, and Maroochydore on Sunday April 24). With support from Plini and Alt, the band will hit stages in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Tickets for the full run are available from Northlane’s website.

The band are also set to headline the inaugural Full Tilt festival in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, the former date of which was postponed after members of Northlane tested positive for COVID-19. The festival was also due to take place in Adelaide, however that edition was cancelled earlier this month.