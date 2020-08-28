Northlane share new live album ‘Live At the Roundhouse’

Sydney metalcore outfit Northlane have released a new live album that captures their hometown show at the Roundhouse last October while touring their most recent album, ‘Alien’.

The 14-track ‘Live At the Roundhouse’ is out on streaming platforms today (August 28) and sees the band performing the first and biggest leg of the national tour, drawing generously from the ‘Alien’ tracklist.

Earlier this month, the band broadcast the concert footage in full as part of a pay-per-view livestream event, giving fans a chance to witness the intense, sold-out show from the comfort of their own homes.

You can watch the band perform ‘Bloodline’ during that show below:

“We really miss live music. Both watching and performing, it’s a life changing and defining passion that runs through our veins,” commented the band upon announcing the concert film last month.

“We’ve always wanted to bring this experience home to you, and right now there is no better time to do that.”

“If you’ve watched [the band’s recent short film] Negative Energy, you’ll know how big of a deal it was to come and sell out the Roundhouse in Sydney on the Alien world tour, after such a difficult time prior to this landmark album coming out.”

Northlane released ‘Alien’, their fifth studio album, back in August of last year. In March, the band released ‘Negative Energy’, a raw and revealing documentary around the album’s writing and recording process.

In May, they released latest single ‘Enemy of the Night’, taken from the deluxe edition of ‘Alien’.