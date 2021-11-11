Northlane share new single ‘Echo Chamber’, announce album release date

Northlane have dropped a sizzling new single, ‘Echo Chamber’, taken from their forthcoming album ‘Obsidian’, the release date of which they have revealed.

The new single comes with a solemn reminder, upheld in the lyrics, “Have you tried turning it off?”. As Northlane frontman Marcus Bridge explained, “It’s hard to be on the internet without seeing people get continuously angry about something. We’re addicted to having a hot take about nothing and it’s quite exhausting.

“At the same time I shouldn’t let it bother me that much but it’s like a ringing in my ears after a while, so I’m praying I go deaf.”

The heavy-hitting track dropped overnight (November 10) alongside a Matrix-inflected official music video. It begins with a message from Northlane, explaining they couldn’t come together as a band to shoot the clip because of COVID restrictions, but instead relied on “modern robotics and technological advances” for the shoot.

What follows is tongue-in-cheek footage of stuffed figures bearing masks of each members’ face, rocking out to the electric stomp of the hard-hitting track.

Watch the ‘Echo Chamber’ video below:

Northlane also revealed the release date for their sixth studio album, ‘Obsidian’, earmarking April 1 for its release via Believe.

The offering is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Alien’, and will be their first fully independent release, having released all five of their previous efforts on UNFD.

Northlane will take the album out on the road next year – with Plini, Sleep Token and Alt, in support – beginning a five-date tour of the country in Fremantle on June 16. Find all tour dates below.

Northlane Australian tour dates 2022 are:

JUNE

Thursday 16 – Fremantle, Metropolis

Friday 17 – Adelaide, Bridgeway Hotel

Saturday 18 – Melbourne, Forum

Thursday 23 – Sydney, Max Watts

Saturday 25 – Brisbane, The Tivoli