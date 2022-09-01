Northlane, Trophy Eyes, Phil Jamieson and more announced for Crowbar’s 10-year anniversary shows

The team behind Sydney (and formerly Brisbane) punk venue Crowbar has announced a series of special concerts to celebrate its 10th anniversary, featuring a handful of acts that cut their teeth playing in its bandroom.

Northlane – who collaborated with the venue in 2020 on their own limited-edition wine range – will headline the first show on Wednesday November 16, with that bill rounded out by fellow metalcore outfits Windwaker and Reliqa. Ocean Grove and Clowns will team up to lead the next show, taking to the Crowbar stage on Thursday November 17 alongside Loser.

The following night (November 18), John Floreani will deliver two sets at the venue – first with his band Trophy Eyes in the main bandroom, then an intimate solo performance in the front bar – with that show also featuring Peace Ritual and Jet City Sports Club. The penultimate show, booked in for Saturday November 19, will feature an entirely secret line-up, with both the headline act and openers not being revealed until the night.

The final show will also feature a surprise act, with the poster listing them next to a solo set from Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson. Also performing at that gig on Sunday November 20 will be Tyler Richardson (of Luca Brasi), Jamie Hay and Jono Barwick.

Tickets for all shows except Saturday’s (tickets for which are likely to be sold on the door) are on sale now from the Crowbar website.

Crowbar opened its Brisbane venue in 2012, with Sydney’s location following in 2018 (when it took over the site of the renowned Bald Faced Stag bar). The latter venue was notably saved from closing last year with the help of several fundraising efforts. A crowdfunding initiative was launched last March, and benefit gigs were held in May and June.

Owing its closure to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Brisbane’s Crowbar officially shut its doors in July of 2020. At the time, the venue’s organisers wrote: “These are trying times for the music and entertainment industries and the future is uncertain for a lot of us, but we hope to be back in Brisbane sometime with a very loud bang.”