Full Tilt festival postpones Brisbane leg citing interstate border complications

The sold-out Brisbane leg of Full Tilt festival has been postponed to later this year, due to border-related complications resulting from the pandemic.

The festival, which was scheduled for June 12 at Eaton’s Hill Outdoor, will now take place on August 7. Organisers said the interstate border restrictions recently introduced due to Victoria’s current COVID-19 outbreak has made the event untenable.

Northlane, Yours Truly, Hands Like Houses, Frenzal Rhomb and more are set to play at the Brisbane event. They will be joined by Luca Brasi, In Hearts Wake, Slowly Slowly, Make Them Suffer, Thornhill and Press Club, with Alpha Wolf, The Bennies and Reliqa rounding out the lineup.

“It’s a crushing blow but due to the current COVID-19 extended lockdown in Victoria and with the Queensland borders being shut for the foreseeable future, we have been left with no choice but to reschedule the Sold Out Brisbane leg of Full Tilt,” a statement read.

The other Full Tilt events in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne will proceed as scheduled. Tickets are currently on sale for the other Full Tilt events through Destroy All Lines’ website.

Last year, Northlane shared a new live album titled ‘Live At the Roundhouse’, which features footage of their hometown show at the Roundhouse last October while touring their most recent album, ‘Alien’.

“We really miss live music. Both watching and performing, it’s a life changing and defining passion that runs through our veins,” commented the band upon announcing the concert film.

“We’ve always wanted to bring this experience home to you, and right now there is no better time to do that. If you’ve watched [the band’s recent short film] Negative Energy, you’ll know how big of a deal it was to come and sell out the Roundhouse in Sydney on the Alien world tour, after such a difficult time prior to this landmark album coming out.”