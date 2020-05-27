Northlane’s Marcus Bridge announces acoustic livestream show

Northlane vocalist Marcus Bridge has taken to social media to announce he’ll be performing a special live stream acoustic show next week.

Yesterday (May 26) the frontman for the two-time ARIA award-winning act said on Instagram, “I’ll be playing a bunch of Northlane songs on Youtube next week, new and old, stripped back, live and acoustic!”

Advertisement

The livestream follows on from the release of Sydney metalcore outfit’s latest single, ‘Enemy Of The Night’. The song that will feature on the limited-edition deluxe issue of the band’s fifth studio album, ‘Alien’, out July 31.

Read more: Northlane announce wine collaboration with Crowbar

In March, Northlane shared a new documentary, ‘Negative Energy’, a chronicle marking the turbulent process of making the fifth studio album ‘Alien’. Directed by Neal Waters, ‘negative Energy’ documented the “insurmountable struggles: the band faced in recent years. The Youtube synopsis describes the film as portraying “a band on the brink of collapse”.

In a social media post at the time of the film’s release, Northlane said, “There’s things in here we never thought we’d speak about. It’s incredibly revealing for us,” they wrote.

“We hope it inspires you to stay strong in your own lives in these troubled times we are living through.”

Catch Northlane’s Marcus Bridge on Youtube Live, Wednesday June 3 at 8.30pm AEST.