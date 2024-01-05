Norwegian Eurovision star Alessandra shares energetic new single ‘Narcissist’

Norway’s Eurovision 2023 entry Alessandra has shared her energetic new single ‘Narcissist’. Check it out below.

Produced by Carl-Philip Ström and written in collaboration with Clara Hagman (Hanna Ferm, NOTD), the track describes a toxic relationship with lyrics: “Giving me the whole world / Then set it all on fire / ‘Cause you do it for the hell of it / You’re a goddamn narcissist” highlighting the turbulent contradictions between the two lovers.

Speaking about the song in a press release, Alessandra said: “I’ve been in toxic relationships before, where I cared too much about what my partner thought of me. I felt like I didn’t have a life without them. They were my world; they made me. After being pulled down several times, I finally understood my worth and ran away from the old relationships that held me back.”

She continued: “The line ‘even I can be a narcissist’ means that also I can focus only on myself. To all those who have been or are in a toxic relationship: Get out and start focusing on yourself.”

The track follows her other singles ‘Heavy’ ‘Bad Bitch’ and ‘Pretty Devil’. All four songs follow her Eurovision single ‘Queen Of Kings’. Speaking to NME ahead of Eurovision last year, Alessandra spoke of her musical journey and what to expect from her in the future.

“It’s never been a path that I knew that I was going to do,” she said of appearing on Eurovision. “I’ve never been a dying fan. I’ve watched it – I think it’s amazing and I love Eurovision – but it’s never been like, ‘Oh, today there’s Eurovision so we have to go watch’.

“But still, there’s always been a feeling inside of me when I watched it… like, unconsciously my body always knew that I was gonna do this.”

Of her future plans, she added: “Now I’m writing so many songs. We’re gonna have a lot of new songs and maybe albums, stuff like that.”

In other news, Alessandra is set to kick off her very first tour in just 18 days, playing at more than 20 cities across the UK and Europe. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for tickets.

Alessandra’s 2024 ‘Queen Of Kings’ UK and EU tour dates are:

JANUARY

23 – Tallinn, Estonia Club Hollywood

24 – Helsinki, Finland Tavastia (SOLD OUT)

26 – Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset Klubben

27 – Oslo, Norway Rockefeller

28 – Copenhagen, Denmark Vega – Small Hall

30 – Hamburg, Germany Gruenspa (UPGRADE)

31 – Berlin, Germany Metropol (UPGRADE)

FEBRUARY

1 – Warsaw, Poland Klub Stodola (UPGRADE)

3 – Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar (SOLD OUT)

4 – Budapest, Hungary Durer Kert

6 – Milan, Italy Santeria Toscana 31 (SOLD OUT)

7 – Zurich, Switzerland Exil

9 – Madrid, Spain Sala Nzaca (SOLD OUT)

10 – Barcelona, Spain La 2 de Apolo

12 – Paris, France La Maroquinerie

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg OZ (SOLD OUT)

14 – Antwerp, Belgium Trix – Main Hall (SOLD OUT)

16 – London, UK Heaven (SOLD OUT)

17 – Glasgow, Scotland Clyde Rooms (UPGRADE)

19 – Dublin, Ireland Academy Main Room (UPGRADE)