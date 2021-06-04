Not A Boys Name dips into disco on his thematically dark new single, ‘Psychopath’

Sydney-based indie-pop artist Not A Boys Name – real name Dave Jenkins Jr. – has released an energetic new single, ‘Psychopath’.

The track comes as Jenkins Jr.’s first material to land in 2021, following the standalone single ‘Fuck It Up’, which was released last October and featured guest vocals from Melbourne retro-pop artist Bec Sandridge.

Watch the video for ‘Psychopath’ below:

Despite the track’s lively, groove-laden feel, driven by a soundscape of crystalline keys, punchy drums and bright, layered vocals, the story behind it is rather dark. In a press release, Jenkins Jr. stated ‘Psychopath’ was about “gaslighting, manipulation and the awful feeling that you are being taken advantage of”.

The song was reportedly inspired by an experience Jenkins Jr. faced at the hand of a colleague, which almost led him to quit music altogether.

“I thought I was going insane,” he said. “It was not until I got some perspective and spent time away with my friends that I was able to realise that I was being manipulated”.

‘Psychopath’ features additional musical input from Sydney producer Caleb Tasker, who’s known best for his work with Tuka, Okenyo and Tia Gostelow.

Jenkins Jr. released his debut EP as Not A Boys Name, ‘The Internet Sucks’, in July of 2020 through Island/Universal. It featured the lead single of the same name.