NOT A BOYS NAME drop fierce new single ‘F*ck It Up’ featuring Bec Sandridge

NOT A BOYS NAME – the musical project of Sydney multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Jenkins Jr. – is back with a new single, ‘Fuck It Up’.

It’s his first new music since the release of his debut EP ‘The Internet Sucks’ earlier this year. As with the EP’s title track, the new single once again features singer-songwriter Bec Sandridge.

In a press release, Jenkins Jr. spoke of the song’s lyrics, saying, “[It’s] about the consequences of working with your friends. When you become too involved… too close. I tried to write music with a good friend of mine and it all went wrong.

“The experience was really toxic and resulted in a few nasty phone calls (and the end of our friendship). The lyric “why’d you go and fuck it up?” is directed at both of us. I still don’t really know who fucked it up… it was probably me.”

Listen to ‘Fuck It Up’ below:

As with single ‘The Internet Sucks’, ‘Fuck It Up’ not only features Sandridge but Dan Williams of Art vs Science returns to collaborate on drum duties. Jenkins Jr. also welcomed Rosie Fitzgerald of I Know Leopard on backing vocals for this latest offering.

Despite being a song about a broken friendship, Jenkins Jr’s collaborations ooze a strong sense of camaraderie.

Speaking on working with Jenkins Jr., Sandridge said, “His aesthetic (visually and sonically) kind of captures everything that I love about late 70s/80s tracks.

“There’s just the right amount of drama, tongue-in-cheekness and I can never look past a band with tasty fuzz harmonies on guitar”.

To celebrate the release of the new single, NOT A BOYS NAME will perform an intimate show at Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema as part of the Great Southern Nights program.