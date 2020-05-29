NOT A BOYS NAME has dropped a new single, ‘The Internet Sucks’

NOT A BOYS NAME has delivered ‘The Internet Sucks’, his first single from his forthcoming self-titled debut EP.

Accompanying the single release is a live video, which a press statement said was “built from the desire to play live music again”.

‘The Internet Sucks’ live video features Bec Sandridge, Dan Williams of Art vs Science, PAWWS aka Lucy Taylor and Half Speeds’s Ben Corbett.

Watch the live performance of ‘The Internet Sucks’ below:

The indie-rock NOT A BOYS NAME is the latest project of Sydney multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Jenkins Jr. Jenkins Jr. who said of the new single, “Before Covid hit I was in a constant state of momentum. Always writing new material and rejecting anything that felt old – even if it wasn’t.

“The imposed isolation forced me to listen to the songs I had written over the last 2 years, and in doing so I found music that I was genuinely excited about. Songs I had written and recorded that I really wanted to show the world.”

Produced by Simon ‘Berkfinger’ Berckelman, ‘The Internet Sucks’ follows singles ‘Raise The Alarm’, ‘Hazard Perception Test’ and ‘Cut It Off’.

NOT A BOYS NAME new single ‘The Internet Sucks’ is available to buy/stream now.

‘The Internet Sucks’ EP tracklist is:

1. ‘Show Me The Way Or The Way’

2. ‘Two Sides of Me’

3. ‘The Internet Sucks’

4. ‘Little Vampire’

5. ‘Sleep Paralysis’