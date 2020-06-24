Nothing But Thieves announce new album ‘Moral Panic’ with single ‘Real Love Song’

Nothing But Thieves have announced details of a brand new album.

‘Moral Panic’ will come out on October 23 via RCA/Sony, and is being previewed by new single ‘Real Love Song’.

The new album will feature the band’s first new music since 2018 EP ‘What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way’ and full-length album ‘Broken Machine’ from the previous year.

Watch the band’s lyric video for ‘Real Love Song’ below.

Speaking about the inspiration for the new single, the band said: “An interviewer in Kuala Lumpur asked us why we don’t have a huge amount of songs about relationships or love. We hadn’t really thought about it before. The answer was that songs like that have been done to death and they rarely capture what love is actually like for most.

“Songs tend to be idealistic or Hollywood. ‘Real Love Song’ was an attempt to write a song about love from a self-aware perspective. It’s about the darker side of love – the painful, unrequited kind. It’s love lost or love never gained. Thank you to that interviewer from Malaysia – without you, this song would never exist.”

Back in April, Nothing But Thieves re-addressed accusations of sexual assault levelled at the band.

The Essex musicians had previously responded to allegations made in 2017, which they “100% denied” at the time. A new statement was shared earlier this year to readdress what they claim are “entirely false” accusations.