nothing,nowhere. announces debut Australian tour for 2023

nothing,nowhere. (aka Joe Mulherin) has announced his first-ever run of Australian tour dates, locking five shows in for next February.

He’ll kick the stint off in Perth, performing at the Amplifier Bar on Monday February 6, before heading to Adelaide for a show at the Lion Arts Factory that Wednesday (February 8). The tour will then end with a trio of back-to-back gigs along the east coast, with Mulherin and his band set to hit Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne over February 10-12.

Tickets for all five of the shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (December 16), with a pre-sale starting at 5pm AEDT on Wednesday (December 14). More info on both sales can be found here.

The tour comes in support of Mulherin’s fourth album, ‘Trauma Factory’, which arrived last February via Fueled By Ramen. The genre-bending artist has since released a stonking seven standalone singles: ‘Pieces Of You’ last October, then ‘Sledgehammer’ back in February, ‘MEMORY_FRACTURE’ in April, ‘M1SERY_SYNDROME’ (featuring Buddy Neilsen of Senses Fail) in August, and both ‘CYAN1DE’ (featuring Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy) and ‘Afraid??’ in November.

He also linked up with Stand Atlantic for their ‘F.E.A.R.’ single ‘Deathwish’, and last August, shared a cover of ‘Swiss Army Romance’ by Dashboard Confessional.

nothing,nowhere.’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Monday 6 – Boorloo/Perth, Amplifier Bar

Wednesday 8 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 10 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 11 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Sunday 12 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell