Notorious B.I.G. ‘Life After Death’ 25th anniversary box set announced

The estate of Notorious B.I.G. has unveiled details of a 25th anniversary release of ‘Life After Death’.

The release will take the form of a new boxset that will contain the original album plus 12″ releases of hits ‘Hypnotize’, ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’, ‘Sky’s The Limit’ and ‘Nasty Boy’ (via Complex).

It will also include a commemorative booklet with rare photos, new linear notes and and commentary from team members who worked on the original release.

The box set is part of a year of celebrations in memory of Biggie Smalls, who would have turned 50 this year.

The year-long campaign – “Sky’s the Limit: A Year Celebrating the Legacy of the Notorious B.I.G.” – will also see the release of an ‘enhanced digital version’ of ‘Life After Death’, a number of online events, upgrades of his entire video back-catalogue on YouTube plus some “additional surprises” (via Pitchfork).

Last September, the Brooklyn apartment where B.I.G. recorded his 1994 album ‘Ready To Die’ has gone up for sale.

As per The New York Post, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in the Fort Greene neighbourhood was listed for more than £1.2million (USD $1.7million). It’s located blocks away from the Brooklyn street named after the late rapper, and was featured in the 2017 documentary BiggIe: The Life of Notorious B.I.G..

Notorious B.I.G., aka Christopher George Latore Wallace, lived in the complex with his wife Faith Evans and her daughter Chyna Tahjere Griffin in the mid-’90s. He grew up nearby in Clinton Hill, with his childhood home being rented out at almost £3,000 a month in 2019.

Netflix released a new documentary on the rapper’s life last year, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell.

The film was executive produced by the late rap legend’s mother Violetta Wallace and Sean “Diddy” Combs and explored Biggie’s early life and his ascendance to rap superstardom. It featured appearances by Faith Evans, Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Lil Cease, and others.