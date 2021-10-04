The Notorious B.I.G, Tupac and more rap legends will receive their own Funko figures this year

The Notorious B.I.G, Tupac, Lil Wayne and Ice Cube are the latest artists to be honoured in action figure form through a new Funko collectibles series later this year.

The famed rappers will be released as part of the pop culture-centric company’s ‘Funko Gold Line’ pack of premium vinyl figures.

Biggie’s Funko sees him immortalised in his signature three-piece white suit and brim hat. It’ll be available in two model sizes, 5-inch or 12-inch, retailing for USD$9.98 (£7.37) and USD$29.96 (£22.13), respectively.

Meanwhile, Tupac’s shirtless figurine highlights the gold chain around his neck, baggy jeans and Timberlands.

Lil Wayne’s version, on the other hand, is a throwback to his 2008 album ‘Tha Carter III’, where he can be seen wearing the same outfit featured in the single artwork for ‘A Milli’. Ice Cube is styled in a classic all-black outfit, including a short-sleeved button up and a pair of Chuck Taylors.

Both Lil Wayne and Ice Cube’s Funko dolls will just be available in 5-inch form.

The premium collection is available for pre-order in America via Walmart, ahead of the official Funko release later this year.

Other rappers who have been immortalised through Funko include Post Malone (whose figure sported his distinctive face tattoos), Logic, Run-DMC and past POP! bobblehead forms of Biggie and Lil Wayne.

Last week, Run The Jewels released the deluxe edition of ‘RTJ4’, featuring Lil Wayne on a remix of 2020 track ‘Ooh La La’. Wayne’s verse opens the re-work, which also features Greg Nice and DJ Premier.