Nova Twins preview new album ‘Supernova’ with the powerful ‘Cleopatra’

Nova Twins have shared a powerful new song from their forthcoming album ‘Supernova’ – listen to ‘Cleopatra’ below.

The duo will release ‘Supernova’ on June 17 via Marshall Music. So far, they’ve shared the single ‘Antagonist’, released last November, and recent track ‘K.M.B.’, which stands for ‘Kill My Boyfriend’.

Speaking of ‘Cleopatra’, the band’s Amy Love said: “‘Cleopatra’ was written off the back of the Black Lives Matter protests. Attending them made us feel powerful as two mixed-race women in an era where people were suddenly waking up to Anti Racists conversations.

“It’s about celebrating who we are and being proud of where we come from. We hope this song encourages people from all walks of life to act and feel the same way too.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘Cleopatra’ below.

“‘Supernova’ is the beginning of a new era,” the band said last month. “As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined.”

They added: “‘Supernova’ is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

Earlier this month, during the BandLab NME Awards 2022, Amy Love and Georgia South told NME what to expect from ‘Supernova’, describing it as “a journey of lockdown and coming out the other end a winner”.

“It’s dark, but it’s also quite sinister. But also fun,” Love said. “It’s a journey of lockdown and coming out the other end a winner. We’re really excited.”

Watch the full video interview below.

This week, the duo announced a trio of new UK tour dates in support of their upcoming second album. Tickets are available here, and you can see the dates below.

NOVEMBER

10 – Glasgow – St Luke’s

11 – Manchester – Academy 2

12 – London – Electric Brixton