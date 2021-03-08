Novelist has shared his third new single of 2021, ‘ONE ONE’ – listen to it below.

The song, which he also produced, comes with a brooding, self-directed video shot by Jake Webber and MRIAMNEXT. In the clip Novelist raps while sat peering out across a city shoreline.

It follows the singles ‘Calm’ and ‘Wagwan‘, which were released in January and February respectively.

Watch the video for ‘ONE ONE’ below:

The last record released by the London rapper, whose real name is Kojo Kankam, was 2020’s ‘Quantum Leap’ EP. In 2018 his debut album ‘Novelist Guy‘ was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize but ultimately lost out to Wolf Alice‘s ‘Visions Of A Life‘.

Novelist also paired up with Shailan for a collaborative EP last year called ‘Heat’, the music of which was mainly produced, recorded and mixed inside Novelist’s BMW. The Lewisham MC said the project, which took its name from the Al Pacino and Robert De Niro-starring 1995 film, mixes together “80s synthwave, 90s Memphis, UK rap and Grime influences”.

There has been no news of a follow-up to Novelist’s debut album despite the recent steady release of singles.

Meanwhile, speaking back in 2019, the rapper said grime could be a “great catalyst” in tackling rising gun and knife violence in the UK.

“I mean there are so many different factors as to why people fight against each other,” he said. “But at the same time, you can conquer mentalities before you can conquer anything tangible.

“So if you can get into someone’s head that there’s a right way of doing things – music is a great catalyst of doing that with – then I feel like someone may think twice.”