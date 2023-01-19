Now there’s a Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar

A Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar is opening in Chicago, Illinois to mark this year’s “(Anti) Valentine’s Season”.

Between February 3 and 26, unlucky-in-love Swift fans will be able to visit the ‘Bad Blood’ pop-up establishment where they can ease their heartache with “cocktails, singing, and memory-making”.

The event is being hosted by Bucket Listers at Electric Garden, which is located on S Racine Avenue. General admission is priced at $22 (£17.82) per person (including a welcome-themed cocktail). Multiple 90-minute slots are available each day.

“Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you,” a description reads.

“Get bejeweled for photo opportunities and ready to engage in some champagne problems.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy a range of Swift -inspired drinks, tarot card readings, a “Shake It Off Wheel Of Cocktails” and more.

The ‘Bad Blood’ bar is open to over 21s, and is available to host private parties. Organisers have confirmed that Swift will not be in attendance. You can join the waiting list and find more information here.

Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’ last October. In a four-star review, NME wrote “[The record] could possibly see Swift at her most candid, taking us through the sorts of revelations that only come to light – or can be vocalised – in the wee hours.

“After a foray into a different sonic world, on Swift’s return to pure pop she still shimmers.”

In other news, Taylor Swift recently made a surprise appearance at one of The 1975’s shows in London. She gave ‘Midnights’ single ‘Anti-Hero’ its live debut before covering the Manchester band’s ‘The City’.