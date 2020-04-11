New South Wales Arts Minister Don Harwin yesterday (April 10) resigned for violating the coronavirus lockdown rules on non-essential travel.

ABC News reports Mr Harwin was photographed at his holiday home at Pearl Beach and was issued a penalty infringement notice before 9:00pm on Thursday (April 9). Mr Harwin admitted he had been working from his Pearl Beach residence for several weeks.

Mr Harwin was fined $1000, but asserted he had been compliant with the current health legislation. “I took advice from my department officials about the Public Health Order to ensure I adhered to the guidelines during this period,” Mr Harwin said.

“While I was assured I was compliant with the guidelines I apologise to the Premier and the people of NSW.”

In a statement, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said “police have been given these powers to ensure the community spread of COVID-19 — which we know is devastating communities across the globe — is minimised”.

“You only need to look at the statistics to see that people are dying where appropriate measures have either not been established or are ignored. No one individual or corporation is above these laws — anyone suspected of breaching the orders will be investigated and if a breach is detected, they will be dealt with in accordance with the act.”

It’s the first major ministerial resignation in Australia due to a breach of the Public Health order. Overseas, Scottland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood was forced to resign after making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown.