NSW concert venues to operate at 50 per cent capacity from next month

Some restrictions around NSW concert venues are set to ease next month, with the state government announcing that concerts will be able to go ahead at 50 per cent capacity from October 1.

Via the Sydney Morning Herald, this easing of restrictions applies to theatres and concert halls as well as cinemas, with attendance to be capped at 1,000 people. In addition, corporate events will be allowed to operate with 300 people as long as they’re all seated.

This news comes after the state reported its third consecutive date of no community transmission of coronavirus.

Advertisement

“For workers across the full spectrum of the performing arts — from box office staff to ushers, from technicians and roadies to the artists — this change means more jobs,” New South Wales’ Minister for the Arts Don Harwin told SMH.

This is the latest move by the state government to help revive the live music industry, following the announcement of a new nightlife plan for Sydney, dubbed the ’24 Hour Economy Strategy’.

A recent survey conducted by the Australian Live Music Business Council found that over 400 live music businesses in the country expect to close within the next six months due to a lack of revenue.